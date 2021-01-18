Multiple backdoors and vulnerabilities discovered in FiberHome routers
January 2021 by Trustwave
This morning the discovery of multiple backdoors and vulnerabilities in FibreHome routers was announced. FibreHome Technologies is a equipment vendor and global solution provider in the field of information technology and telecommunications.
There was at least 28 backdoor accounts and several other vulnerabilities found in the firmware of a popular FTTH ONT router found in a report published last week.
