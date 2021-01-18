Search
Security Vulnerability

Multiple backdoors and vulnerabilities discovered in FiberHome routers

January 2021 by Trustwave

This morning the discovery of multiple backdoors and vulnerabilities in FibreHome routers was announced. FibreHome Technologies is a equipment vendor and global solution provider in the field of information technology and telecommunications.

There was at least 28 backdoor accounts and several other vulnerabilities found in the firmware of a popular FTTH ONT router found in a report published last week.




Security Vulnerability

