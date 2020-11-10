Multicloud services from Rackspace Technology enables Plus500 to securely manage over 3 million trades every month

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology™ is supporting Plus500’s multicloud environment, having migrated services to Google Cloud whilst managing the existing VMware private cloud platform. Plus500’s highly sensitive data is also now guarded by Rackspace Managed Security.

International financial firm, Plus500, provides online trading across more than 2,000 securities and multiple asset classes. With the new multicloud environment, Plus500 now facilitates more than 3 million trades every month – more than one per second. With assistance from Rackspace Managed Security services, Plus500 can navigate the complexities of this data securely and compliantly.

As Plus500’s business has become increasingly global, its robust and bespoke private cloud platform has continued to underpin its operations. However, with expansion and international growth a key business priority, the need for greater scalability became apparent and it selected Google Cloud for this expansion.