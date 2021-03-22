Morphisec Raises $31M Funding Led by JVP to Enable Every Business to Simply and Automatically Prevent the Most Dangerous Cyberattacks

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Morphisec announcing $31 million in funding led by JVP. Other existing investors, including Orange and Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, also participated in the funding. Morphisec, deployed on over 7 million endpoints, offers enterprises cutting-edge cyber prevention that automatically stops the most dangerous attacks in an automated and easy-to-manage manner without any impact on users, performance, or IT teams, while conserving costs and achieving best-in-class efficacy.

The investment will also support an aggressive hiring push aimed at drastically increasing headcount across the U.S. and Israel. As Morphisec ramps up recruiting talent for every level of its organization, it is announcing today the appointment of Steve Bennett to its board of directors, effective immediately. Bennett formerly served as CEO of major software and security companies, including Symantec and Intuit. Before that, Bennett spent over 20 years at General Electric in multiple executive management roles.

Morphisec aims to protect users and workloads everywhere. The pandemic resulted in remote work at levels never seen before, making perimeter security irrelevant and forcing organizations to protect the endpoint as the last true perimeter. Moreover, accelerated migration to the cloud, whether on the applications/SaaS level (e.g., Office365, SalesForce) or infrastructure (e.g., AWS, Azure) requires organizations to protect endpoints and workloads in a low-cost, automated and deterministic fashion. Morphisec comes to these organizations’ defense – without needing dedicated security teams to respond to and investigate attacks – automatically stopping the most dangerous attacks targeting workstations, VDIs, servers, virtual machines, and cloud workloads.

Morphisec’s suite of solutions for endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads uses patented zero trust runtime security powered by moving target defense technology to block threats. Rather than trying to remediate attacks after they hit, Morphisec’s proprietary technology based on moving target defense stops attacks deterministically and automatically, without requiring knowledge of threat type or manual oversight, making it highly effective against advanced attacks such as zero-day and unknown threats.

The company’s flagship solution – Morphisec Guard – is a complete endpoint prevention platform that combines traditional antivirus with the power of Morphisec’s advanced protection against ransomware, malware, and evasive attacks. Its latest solution, Morphisec Keep, protects servers and cloud-based applications from advanced threats. Keep ensures mission-critical workloads running on server cloud instances, including private and public clouds hosted on AWS, Azure, and GCP, are automatically protected with zero downtime or performance impact.