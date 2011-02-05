Moro Hub Reinforces Commitment to Customers as DESC Certified Cloud Service Provider

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has announced that it is now a Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) certified Cloud Service Provider (CSP) in the UAE.

DESC has developed a CSP Security Standard, which outlines requirements and guidelines for CSPs and those organizations consuming any cloud services. The CSP Security Standard mandates CSPs to comply with international best practices for cloud services. It is based on global information security standards such as ISO/IEC 27001:2013; ISO/IEC 27002:2013; ISO/IEC 27017:2015; ISR:2017 v.02 and CSA Cloud Control Matrix 3.0.1.

As part of the extensive DESC certification process, Moro Hub has implemented the Information Security Management System, complying with all international standards for CSPs. These controls were then verified through a comprehensive auditing process by an external certification body appointed by DESC. Ensuring compliance with the CSP Security Standard is a mandatory requirement for CSPs looking to offer cloud services for government and semi-government entities in Dubai.

While concerns around trust, security and data residency may have decelerated the adoption rate of cloud services in the region, there is no question about the segment’s potential for growth. According to a recent report by research firm Gartner, public cloud services revenue in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is predicted to amount to nearly $3 billion in 2020, an increase of 21% year over year.

Moro Hub’s cloud operations and data storage infrastructures are fully operational within the UAE. The company’s cloud platform is designed to meet the complete privacy and data protection requirements of its customers.