More security and greater deliverability with BIMI

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Every day brands and senders "struggle" to gain the attention of the recipients who receive their e-mails in the inbox where many e-mails accumulate. When they are listed together, each e-mail looks the same at first glance. The subject lines are similar and many advertising e-mails and newsletters appear simultaneously in the inbox. Getting the recipient’s attention in this jungle has become a real challenge for marketers.

A strong logo has great value for a brand. It gives the brand an identity, creates trust with the customer and makes the brand known. Who doesn’t know, for example, the Nike swoosh or the apple that has been bitten? It is therefore particularly important for a brand to show the logo as often as possible in order to create high recognition value for the end customer. BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification) offers a way to make the brand logo appear in mailings in the recipient’s inbox and thus stand out from the mass of e-mails. BIMI has two major advantages:

1. The use of the brand logo in order to directly use the brand identity in the inbox and increase recognition.

2. an additional technical means of verifying a brand.

These two factors improve email acceptance and therefore deliverability and frequency of openings and clicks. However, before an e-mail ends up where marketers think it should be, i.e. in the recipient’s inbox, it has a long way to go and a number of technological hurdles to overcome. And several factors are involved in sending and distributing an e-mail:

1. first of all there is the sender, in our case the marketing department of a brand. The sender has a great interest in ensuring that his advertising message reaches as many recipients as possible and that it is opened and read by them. The technical aspects of sending and distributing his e-mails are too complex for him and are of little interest.

2. because this is usually done for him by the ESP e-mail service provider. The ESP is usually aware of all the obstacles, such as authentication procedures, that an e-mail has to overcome on its way to the recipient.

3. then there is the mailbox provider (MBP), who accepts the mail on the recipient side and delivers it to the recipient’s inbox, or not: because it is in his interest to protect the recipient (his customer) as effectively as possible from spam and phishing attacks and to deliver only those mails that are secure and relevant.

4. Last but not least, there is the recipient, who on the one hand wants to receive and read his e-mails, but on the other hand also wants to be effectively protected against spam and phishing.

Unfortunately, there is therefore no way to avoid the technical framework conditions for the creation of added value through BIMI. The basis for BIMI in 2015 was the DMARC authentication protocol. In simple terms, DMARC means that the same sender appears on the envelope, on the letterhead and in the signature of a letter, so that the recipient can be sure that the letter comes from that sender. This is exactly what the recipient of the e-mail unfortunately cannot see without technical knowledge, because it is hidden invisibly in the header of the e-mail - and this is where BIMI comes in. With BIMI, the world’s largest mailbox providers (including Verizon, Microsoft and Google) have introduced a cross-sector standard in the field of e-mail marketing. E-mails from senders using BIMI are displayed in the recipient’s inbox with the brand logo if they have already successfully passed DMARC. However, this only works if the email client that receives the email also supports BIMI.

This has several advantages:

1. the brand benefits from an increased presence and visibility in the inbox

2. the e-mail service provider protects its reputation by ensuring that e-mails sent through it can be clearly attributed to a single sender.

3. the recipient can be sure that the e-mail received really does come from the sender and that it is not phishing. The brand is thus effectively protected against abuse by phishing attacks that damage its reputation and deliverability. However, this is not entirely new. Mailbox providers have often developed individual procedures to display a brand logo in the inbox of the e-mail recipient. With mixed success, as such a customized effort is costly for all parties involved: each messaging provider must maintain its own logo archive and brand owners must ensure that all mailbox providers have the brand logo always up to date and in the format they require.

Not all of this is necessary with BIMI. BIMI is an open standard that anyone can implement and use. BIMI builds on existing authentication standards (SPF, DKIM and DMARC) and offers a brand additional advertising value thanks to the multiple placement of the logo, which will eventually convince marketers who have so far given little importance to compliance with the technical standards required for sending e-mails. And it is precisely these standards that ultimately make e-mails more secure, not only by protecting the good reputation of the brand, but also by developing it further and giving recipients a feeling of security when reading their e-mails.