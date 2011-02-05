Molson Coors Cyberattack

March 2021 by Sharat Ganesh, Technical Director at Tanium

“This cyberattack is a reminder of the vast attack surface at most companies today. Operational Technology (OT), spans a wide array of hardware types, communications protocols, security capabilities, robustness, deployment environments and designed lifespans. Limited hardware resources, such as memory or computing power, have forced tradeoffs in design often decades prior when cyber risks were largely theoretical. The result is that OT is often optimized for engineering and production rather than management and security. We forget that OT doesn’t generally exist on its own. IT and OT environments have crossover to meet a number of business objectives creating a massive attack surface via the IT environment. While I’d encourage organizations to constantly assess their risk and look at ways to reduce it, I’d also advise that they prepare for the ‘what if.’ Every company will someday be a target. Organizations need a strong remediation strategy to rapidly detect, respond and recover from an attack. When OT is involved, the impact is measured in the hundreds of thousands per unit of time and can quickly disrupt a businesses’ bottom line.”