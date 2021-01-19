Search
Business News

Mohammed Al-Moneer has been appointed Regional Director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa at Infoblox

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Mohammed Al-Moneer is an IT industry veteran with over 20 years of experience. Prior to his current role at Infoblox, he was Regional Director MENA for A10 Networks. He has held various sales leadership positions at networking and other high-tech companies, including being Territory Sales Manager for Enterprise Servers, Storage and Networking at Hewlett-Packard.

In his new role at Infoblox, he will be responsible for the overall direction and management of all sales and business development operations in the META region.




