Model9 has announced new additions to its Growth Advisory Board

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Model9 has announced new additions to its Growth Advisory Board. They will help guide the company in its global expansion and deepen industry awareness of its unique ability to unlock mission-critical mainframe data to make it available for use by cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI), business intelligence (BI), and machine-learning (ML) applications.

The new members of the board each boast impressive credentials and have experiences in digital & analytics transformation, mainframe, and cloud technologies that are highly relevant to Model9’s ability to build a hybrid cloud and democratize enterprise mainframe data.

Suzanne Brodeur - Suzanne is the former SVP of Technology at Fidelity Investments, with 25+ years leading digital transformation and product development for payments, customer accounts, and digital marketing, leveraging web/mobile/API strategies. She has implemented advanced cloud, data and mainframe modernization strategies and has a broad background in engineering, IT operations, and Agile delivery.

Eugene O’Callaghan - Eugene is a former SVP and GM, Cloud and Platform Services at DXC and was previously with HPE. Today, he is an independent technology executive and board advisor with 30 years’ experience in IT modernization for Fortune 500 companies across a number of industries. Eugene is experienced in strategy and portfolio management, enterprise architecture, general management for IT service practices, and service transformation and operations.

Model9’s patented and proven Cloud Data Manager for Mainframe modernizes mission-critical data operations and offers a seamless software-based solution to discover, move, transform, and manage mainframe data in any private or public cloud.

Model9, recently named a “Gartner Cool Vendor,” is the only solution that eliminates the need for legacy tape and VTL solutions while enabling direct access to mainframe data in the cloud without affecting mainframe applications. Bridging the gap between mainframe and cloud is a major innovation that eradicates decades of previously accepted mainframe hardware limitations and opens up an entire world of possibilities for technology leaders.