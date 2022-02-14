Model9 Appoints Mike Canavan as VP Sales Americas

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Model9 announces that Mike Canavan has been appointed VP Sales Americas to accelerate the company’s global expansion. In his role Mike will be in charge of growing the sales team, acquiring new talent, and driving Model9’s GTM strategy in the Americas. He will join Model9 on its mission to help enterprises unlock siloed, mission-critical mainframe data and accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Mike joins Model9 from Cohesity, where he was VP Sales. He is an experienced Global Sales Leader with a demonstrated history of success. Mike has also held senior leadership roles at Hitachi Vantara, Pure Storage, and EMC. Mike’s tenure at Hitachi spanned more than 12 years, during which he assumed the Vice President of Sales role for the Emerging Solutions Business. His areas of responsibility included strategy and GTM development, sales force integration, and driving revenue growth of newly acquired technologies and strategic solutions such as Hitachi’s Content Platform, Converged Platforms, Data Recovery, Cloud Solutions, and Pentaho.

The Emerging Solutions portfolio grew to $1B in annual revenues during the five-year span under his leadership. Following Hitachi Vantara, Mike led Global Sales for Pure Storage’s Flashblade business; during his tenure, Flashblade grew 300% in annual revenue.