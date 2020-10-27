Mobolize Announces Technology Partnership with Akamai to Enable Security on Mobile Devices

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Mobolize announced a partnership with Akamai to offer security to mobile devices for enterprises. The addition of mobile protection adds an extra layer of proactive security controls and threat protection to quickly and uniformly block malicious web traffic for the growing use of mobile devices as employees work from home.

Mobile device protection will be supported by Akamai Enterprise Threat Protector, a cloud secure web gateway (SWG) that delivers persistent, universal controls and threat protection against malware and phishing to businesses around the world. Deployed on the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform, Akamai Enterprise Threat Protector proactively identifies, blocks and alleviates targeted threats such as malware, ransomware, phishing and DNS data exfiltration attacks.

Mobolize’s Data Management Engine provides intelligent internet protocol (IP) packet level decisions based on its patented SmartVPN® technology. Because it’s resident on the device, the engine makes security effective on mobile devices across any network the user joins. The engine can be installed on iOS, Android and Chrome OS devices and is certified on more than 200 types of mobile devices from leading manufacturers.

According to IDC, 59% of end-user computing for enterprises is moving to mobile by augmenting or replacing PCs and laptops with mobile devices due to the impact of employees working at home resulting from the pandemic. This trend is predicted to continue even after the return to office work.