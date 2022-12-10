Mission Cloud Services Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for AWS Glue

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Mission Cloud Services, a cloud managed services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, announced it has achieved the AWS Service Delivery designation for AWS Glue. The AWS Glue Delivery designation recognizes that Mission has proven success in helping customers take advantage of AWS Glue for data integration, pipeline, and catalog use cases.

AWS Partners with this designation make it easy for customers to discover, prepare, and combine data for analytics, machine learning, and application development. AWS Glue provides all the capabilities needed for data integration such that customers can start analyzing their data and putting it to use in minutes instead of months. To receive this designation, Amazon Partner Network (APN) members must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

Mission delivers AWS Glue services through its comprehensive Data, Analytics and Machine Learning (DAML) practice, which ensures customers can harness data-driven intelligence by building or improving data architecture, pipelines, and AI/ML implementations on AWS. Organizations on AWS have been increasingly migrating off of third-party tools in favor of more cost-effective and scalable serverless data integration offered with AWS Glue. Most of Mission’s DAML customers now leverage AWS Glue, and Mission has also been building out a customized data-lake-in-a-box utilizing AWS Glue for ETL workloads.

Achieving the AWS Glue Delivery designation differentiates Mission as an APN member that has a deep understanding of AWS Glue, demonstrated experience, and proven customer success. AWS Glue provides both visual and code-based interfaces to make data integration easier. Customers can now quickly locate a Partner with validated expertise in AWS Glue. Additionally, they can check out highlighted customer success stories, solutions, and use cases delivered by these partners as well as the contact info for each partner.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.