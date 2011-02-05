Mindware and EC-Council Sign Agreement in MENA Region to Develop Cyber Security Awareness and Skills

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

With digital threats on the rise, Mindware announced that it had signed a partnership with the International Council of E-Commerce Consultants (EC-Council). EC-Council is the owner and developer of the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program as well as multiple other cybersecurity programs. The institution has trained and certified over 200,000 information security professionals globally, that have influenced the cyber security mindset of countless organizations worldwide.

As per the agreement, Mindware will leverage the presence of EC-Council to offer cybersecurity certification, education, training, and services in various cybersecurity skills to partners and customers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The courses are intended to prepare employees, contractors, temporary workers, and any additional representatives who perform authorized functions online, by offering the necessary information to defend themselves and secure their organization’s assets from damage or loss.

The latest partnership further strengthens Mindware’s security portfolio and enables the VAD to position itself as a one-stop-shop for security solutions and services. With the specific needs for the region in mind, Mindware and EC-Council will focus on the following training courses:

• Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)

• Certified Network Defender (CND)

• Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI)

• EC-Council’s Certified Incident Handler (ECIH)

• Certified SOC Analyst (CSA)