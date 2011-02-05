Mindware and Barracuda Extend Distribution Agreement to Africa

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Mindware announced that it has signed an agreement with Barracuda to offer the entire suite of the vendor’s security products to enterprises across North, West and Central Africa. The new contract builds on the existing partnership between the two companies that extends to the Gulf and Levant countries, which saw the distributor successfully grow Barracuda’s regional business and market share.

Elaborating on the partnership, Toni Azzi, General Manager - Qatar, North Africa and Levant at Mindware said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic disruption and the emergence of remote working as a trend, that is likely to continue in the future. New research from Barracuda shows that the shift to remote work has intensified data protection challenges. 52% of IT decision makers say their organization has experienced a ransomware attack, which is an alarming statistic. It is therefore intuitive that security should be a top priority for enterprises as part of their overall digital transformation plans.”

Mindware will focus on the entire suite of Barracuda business products, with emphasis on increasing regional adoption of the company’s email security solutions including Email Security Gateway and Cloud-to-Cloud Backup. The company was recently named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2021. With the hybrid workplace trend, Mindware sees huge potential for Barracuda CloudGen WAN, the first secure SD-WAN service built natively on Microsoft Azure. It is a single, unified solution that makes it very simple for enterprises to ensure highly secure, seamless connectivity to all their locations and all their cloud-based resources and applications. The distributor will also focus efforts on promoting Barracuda CloudGen Firewall, a solution that goes beyond next-generation firewalls and gives companies comprehensive protection for on-premises and multi-cloud deployment.

Mindware has attained all the required certifications to offer professional services and training on behalf of Barracuda. Both vendor and distributor will work jointly to roll out tailor-made channel enablement plans that will help partners optimally position different technologies taking into account the particular verticals/ customer segments that they specialize in.