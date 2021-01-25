Mindware Signs Partnership with Rubrik for MENA Region

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Mindware announced an agreement with Rubrik to promote and distribute Rubrik’s solutions through its vast reseller network across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This new partnership and the addition of Rubrik’s best-in-class data management solutions for Microsoft 365 applications and Azure cloud environments also positions Mindware to provide increased value as a strategic Microsoft distributor.

Rubrik will sell its entire product portfolio - comprising cloud data management, cloud backup and recovery, security and compliance and NoSQL database protection - through Mindware’s extensive reseller network across MENA. As Rubrik’s distributor in region, Mindware will offer several of its value-added capabilities and services to its partners buying Rubrik, including facilitating technical and sales training sessions on Rubrik solutions, and selling Rubrik’s offerings together with other cloud and infrastructure software technologies, to offer solutions and create value for MENA customers.

Rubrik is an award-winning Microsoft ISV partner and the fastest growing Azure storage partner in its history. Whether an organization is running on-prem or in Azure, Rubrik delivers all aspects of data management with consumer-grade simplicity and policy-driven intelligence across all Microsoft apps – physical or virtualized Windows, SQL Server, Hyper-V, Office 365, OneDrive, and Azure.