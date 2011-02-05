Mindware Signs Distribution Agreement with Keysight Technologies

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Mindware announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Keysight Technologies, Inc.. As per the agreement, Mindware will offer Keysight’s Network Applications & Security group’s entire portfolio of network testing, visibility and security solutions through its expansive network of channel partners to enterprises across the GCC, Levant, North Africa, and Pakistan.

Keysight’s network testing, visibility and security solutions protect enterprises against security threats through actionable insight into the performance, stability and security of their applications and networks. Keysight’s solutions validate network functions, test the integrity of security infrastructure, and deliver an end-to-end view of the enterprise network. This helps strengthen applications across physical and virtual networks for enterprises and governments, service providers and network equipment manufacturers (NEMs).

Building on Keysight’s Network Applications & Security group’s strength with customers in the telecommunications, government and finance sectors, Mindware will look to extend the same success to other verticals. The company will distribute Keysight’s comprehensive solutions while also providing value-added services for support, implementation, training and business development.

Mindware intends driving business for Keysight by upskilling channel partners through training and enablement sessions focused on the vendor’s technology. The regional distribution powerhouse will play a key role assisting its partners with potential business leads and helping them conduct proof-of-concepts (POCs).