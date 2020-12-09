Mindware Partners with Vade Secure

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

With a view to strengthening its security capabilities and portfolio, Mindware, a Value Added Distributor (VAD), signed a partnership agreement with Vade Secure, the global specialize in predictive email defense. As per the agreement, Vade Secure for Microsoft 365 - the only native email security solution for Microsoft 365, will be made available to Mindware’s managed service provider (MSP) partners across select countries in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market. The solution will be hosted on Mindware Cloud Marketplace.

Vade Secure for Microsoft 365 is an award-winning email security solution that provides comprehensive, automated protection before, during, and after attacks. The solution uses artificial intelligence, including machine-learning mechanisms patented in the USA, to detect unknown, highly targeted threats, such as phishing, spear phishing, malware, and ransomware.

Vade Secure integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365 environments via a simple API call and can be deployed in minutes, without changing the client’s MX record. The solution is well suited to small-to-medium-sized business (SMBs) as it is very simple to deploy and manage.

Vade Secure has the ‘Microsoft Partner’ label for its Microsoft 365 solution. The security vendor has been granted Microsoft co-sell ready status and has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) to share its cybersecurity expertise with the Microsoft ecosystem.

By adding Vade Secure to its portfolio, Mindware allows its partners to increase their business around Microsoft 365 with a minimum of investment. The solution that can be deployed in 3 clicks allows MSPs to deliver additional value with a complementary cloud security solution designed to augment Microsoft 365 protection. They also benefit from a more than 95% client retention rate that leads to long-term growth and stability.

Vade Secure will support Mindware in onboarding the first partners. The VAD on the other hand will provide sales support including helping MSPs conduct proof of concepts (POCs) as well as technical support involving configuring, integrating and optimizing the solution within the Microsoft environment. Both companies will jointly conduct marketing activities that include events, promotions, traditional and digital advertising campaigns and more.