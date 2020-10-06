Mimecast Recognized as a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Mimecast Limited announced it is launching a global initiative throughout Cybersecurity Awareness Month. As an email security “Champion,” Mimecast is committed to helping organizations achieve greater cyber resilience by offering educational resources for remote employees, along with relevant guidance on how to incorporate stronger best practices.

Co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a global collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities and associations to advocate for the need for effective cyber resilience. The program aims to empower individuals and organizations to own their role in protecting their part of cyberspace.

“Cybersecurity is important to the success of all businesses and organizations. NCSA is proud to have such a strong and active community and corporate champions, like Mimecast, helping to encourage proactive behavior and prioritize cybersecurity in their organizations,” said Kelvin Coleman, Executive Director, NCSA.

Recent research from Mimecast found that 60% of organizations believe it’s inevitable or likely they will suffer from an email-borne attack this year. Mimecast researchers have also seen an acceleration of cyberattacks since the coronavirus pandemic started, with many threat actors leveraging the virus as a hook to target new victims. Organizations must ensure they have the right solutions in place to identify and stop these threats from causing massive disruption – and educating employees should not be overlooked.

“Cybersecurity Awareness Month couldn’t have been better timed,” said Michael Madon, senior vice president & general manager of threat intelligence and security awareness at Mimecast. “With much of the workforce now working remote, there is a need for the industry to come together and provide guidance on what threats pose the most risk to organizations and employees and how to best combat them.”

Mimecast’s month-long cybersecurity awareness initiative includes participation in:

• MENA ISC – (Middle East and North Africa, October 5-6) Dr. Kiri Addison, Head of Data Science for Threat Intelligence and Overwatch, will be giving the keynote ‘Minimizing Risk from Cyber Threats: Focus on Reducing Time to Containment.’

• NCSA Nasdaq Cybersecurity Summit – (US, October 6) The premier event of Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Michael Madon, SVP and GM of Threat Intelligence and Awareness Training will participate in the panel “One Size Does Not Fit All: Reshaping Security Awareness Programming to Change Behavior.”

• Infosec Europe (UK, 20th – 22nd Oct), Thom Bailey, Senior Product Marketing Director, will hold a session on: ‘Threat Intelligence, Real-life Phishing Attacks, and Open APIs: How to Determine Organizational Risk Score’

• Virtual Champagne Tasting | Honoring Women in Tech (Aus, 29th Oct) Christina Van Houten, Chief Strategy Officer, will host an exclusive Virtual Champagne Tasting, honoring Women in Tech.

• A weekly blog series available on Mimecast’s Cyber Resilience Insights blog

• A Security Awareness Training kit with educational resources for remote employees including e-fliers, shareable memes, videos, recommendations via social media and more.

“Organizations need to take a pervasive approach to email security, one that includes training employees to be able to identify real threats. Employees need compelling reasons to care about security and, unfortunately, many organizations are using dated training materials, or the frequency of these trainings just isn’t enough. Finding creative, unique and engaging ways to provide cybersecurity awareness training is vital to make the human firewall as strong as it can be. We’re proud to be Champions of Cybersecurity Awareness Month and look forward to helping make the world a more resilient place,” said Madon.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.™

Mimecast was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world.