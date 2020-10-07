Mimecast Announces Second Integration with Rapid7

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Mimecast Limited announced the availability of Mimecast® for Rapid7® InsightIDR. Building on the successful Mimecast for Rapid7 InsightConnect integration, which more than 100 organizations currently leverage, this new integration is engineered to allow joint customers to ingest log data from Mimecast directly into InsightIDR to achieve a more comprehensive view of their security environments. Organizations will be able to detect, respond to, and remediate incidents faster and strengthen cyber resilience as a result.