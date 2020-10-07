Mimecast Announces Second Integration with Rapid7
October 2020 by Marc Jacob
Mimecast Limited announced the availability of Mimecast® for Rapid7® InsightIDR. Building on the successful Mimecast for Rapid7 InsightConnect integration, which more than 100 organizations currently leverage, this new integration is engineered to allow joint customers to ingest log data from Mimecast directly into InsightIDR to achieve a more comprehensive view of their security environments. Organizations will be able to detect, respond to, and remediate incidents faster and strengthen cyber resilience as a result.
To stay ahead of advanced threats, it is critical that email security data is communicating with other data sources, such as endpoint devices, internal network traffic, and web activity. Through this API integration, joint customers achieve greater visibility and centralized response, helping to lead to more efficient detection and response. Attacker behavior is constantly evolving, and unifying security data through integrations like Mimecast for Rapid7 InsightIDR helps organizations stay one step ahead.
