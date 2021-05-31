Milestone Systems promotes Mette Mai Maarup to Vice President Corporate Strategy

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Mette Mai Maarup is promoted to Vice President Corporate Strategy. She will continue to lead the Milestone strategy development process with her team and support business planning and execution of strategy projects. With the newly created role of VP Corporate Strategy, Milestone Systems wants to further develop its business and core strategic initiatives to accelerate the company’s ambitious growth journey.

Mette Mai Maarup joined Milestone Systems in 2019 as Director of Strategy and Corporate Development. Before joining Milestone Systems, Mette Mai Maarup worked as a strategy consultant at Bain & Company (then QVARTZ) for 8 years. Mette holds an MSc in Economics in Finance and Accounting from Copenhagen Business School.

