Milestone Systems promotes Dr. Barry Norton to Vice President of Research

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Milestone Systems promoted Dr. Barry Norton to Vice President of Research. Barry Norton joined Milestone Systems in May 2018 as Director of Research. In his new role as VP of Research Barry will, in addition to continue leading Milestone’s growing research department, also be responsible for an increased collaboration with universities to move forward the state-of-the-art in machine learning, especially in application to computer vision.

This will be instrumental to help create the next generation of video software technology that will not only be innovative but for greater societal good.

Over the years, Milestone Systems has gradually increased investment in research capability and expertise. With the newly created VP role, Milestone Systems will further develop its business and core strategic initiatives to accelerate the company’s ambitious growth journey with more cutting-edge, high-quality product features.

The VP of Research will report directly to the Chief Technology Officer at Milestone Systems.