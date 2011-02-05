Milestone Systems creates new Technology Partner area focused on co-created innovation

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Milestone Systems creates new Technology Partner area focused on co-created innovation with the Milestone Community. This area will focus on scaling, strengthening, and deepening the co-created innovation and collaboration with technology partners. To lead the new Technology Partner area, Milestone Systems is promoting Keven Marier to Vice President of Technology Partners.

Milestone Systems’ Technology Partner area will be focused on how to identify, partner, develop and manage this co-created innovation capacity to create the greatest value for Milestone Systems’ community partners and end-customers.

It is an essential part of Milestone Systems’ strategy that technology partners grow with Milestone Systems. The co-creation of a thriving and diverse community based upon open platforms provides end customers with the power of choice and partners with the largest addressable market.

Keven Marier has been with Milestone Systems for 10 years. Most recently as Milestone Systems’ Director of Technology Business Development. Whereas he was responsible for the technology business development functions within Milestone Systems’ Technology Group, Keven also serves as Milestone Systems’ Vice President and a member of the board of directors for the Open Security and Safety Alliance. For the past 16 years, Keven has been delivering technology business development initiatives within the security industry with extensive experience in market intelligence, technology consulting, business strategy, corporate development, technology acquisitions, product management, and platform architectures.