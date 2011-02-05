Mikko Hyppönen comment: EMA cyberattack

December 2020 by Mikko Hypponen, Chief Research Officer chez F-Secure

Following the news around The European Medicines Agency confirming it was target of a cyberattack – Mikko Hyppönen, Chief Research Officer at F-Secure offers the following comment:

“Intelligence agencies have a job of defending their nations from outside threats. In that sense it’s not surprising to see intelligence agencies try to steal vaccine research data, if they see Covid-19 as one of those outside threats and if they believe that stealing research data makes it easier to defend their nations.

Biontech was able to defend their research as long as it was on their own systems. However, there’s nothing they could do to protect their research data when it was going through regulatory processing on governmental systems. Attackers will find the easiest way to gain access to the data they are after.”