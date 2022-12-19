Microsoft Selects Cerby for Startup Program

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Cerby, an identity security innovator that uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards to corporate identity providers, announced that it has been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program designed to help emerging B2B players expand customer acquisition initiatives with solutions that meet business needs. Microsoft for Startups program participants gain access to an exclusive community of influential enterprise customers looking to accelerate business and unlock new opportunities around emerging technologies. The program will enable Cerby to connect with Microsoft’s strategic enterprise accounts through showcases and other event opportunities.

Cerby uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards, like single sign-on, to corporate identity providers like Microsoft’s Azure AD. Best known as unmanageable applications, Cerby removes the error-prone process of manually managing access and remediates insecure configurations like disabled two-factor authentication (2FA). Cerby’s patent-pending technology understands unmanageable applications in a business context and automatically enforces security best practices before misconfigurations turn into breaches.

Microsoft for Startups provides startups like Cerby with high-touch technical and go-to-market support to accelerate their success. The program works on parallel tracks: On the technical side, companies build a scalable solution on Microsoft technology; optimize the architecture; ensure security, identity and privacy are enterprise-grade; receive support in transitioning off Microsoft sponsorship; and generate opportunities for partners. On the GTM side, meanwhile, the startups get help achieving enterprise sales and marketing readiness; get offers published in the commercial marketplace; and find opportunities for acceleration and deal generation.