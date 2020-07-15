Microshare Announces Global Alliance with Rackspace Technology for Internet of Things solutions

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Microshare Inc. has entered into a global strategic alliance with the multicloud solutions expert Rackspace Technology.

Under this agreement, Rackspace Technology will provide solutions to customers globally leveraging Microshare’s Internet of Things (IoT) solutions including Clean = Safe solutions.

The agreement vastly expands Microshare’s ability to deploy its IoT-based commercial real estate and infrastructure solutions at scale IoT specialists Kerlink and Semtech, and global distribution partner Arrow Electronics.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rackspace Technology’s global salesforce will resell Microshare solutions into its worldwide sales channels and afford Microshare added ability to manage inventory, installations and post-deployment services.

Kevin Jones, CEO at Rackspace Technology, said: “This partnership allows us to further extend our capabilities that utilize the power of IoT. Microshare’s focus on security and intelligence for better business continuity and improved performance is paramount in today’s landscape. Their solutions give customers the peace of mind they need.”

Microshare’s solutions leverage the world’s leading IoT network, LoRaWAN™, enabling the collection of real-time, 24/7 data on everything from energy and water use to the location of expensive assets without interaction with sensitive corporate computer networks.

As its global footprint expands, Microshare is leveraging a number of channels to transform the operations of the some of the world’s largest corporations and public institutions, providing its clients with digital twinning “sensing-as-a-service” solutions for the COVID-19 moment and beyond.