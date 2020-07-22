Metro Connect – Managed Wave Solution Now Available at Interxion

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company announced the availability of its Metro Connect – Managed Wave solution at its North East Paris campus. Interxion Metro Connect – Managed Wave provides fully managed and monitored point-to-point connectivity allowing businesses to link multiple deployments and reach connected communities beyond the data centre facility where they are located.

Powered by networking systems, services, and software company Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Interxion’s Metro Connect – Managed Wave is deployed with diverse paths for full redundancy and reliability, offering customers a variety of bandwidth capabilities and access to connected communities of interest outside the walls of their primary data centre. With Interxion providing 24x7 oversight along with all the equipment required to interconnect both parties, customers no longer need to manage connections on their own or purchase optical interfaces that can be distance-sensitive and expensive.

This announcement comes as part of a larger rollout of Metro Connect – Managed Wave services across Europe, with availability already in place at Interxion campuses in Marseille, Amsterdam, Brussels and Dublin. Metro Connect – Managed Wave serves as an alternative option to Interxion’s existing Metro Connect – Fibre service, which is still available for customers who prefer to manage and monitor connections on their own. Both solutions are now fully standardized in all markets where Interxion has multiple campuses, so customers receive the same experience across Europe.

Interxion’s Metro Connect – Managed Wave is now available to customers of the North East Paris campus comprising PAR1, PAR2, PAR3, PAR5 and PAR7 facilities. Customer portal ordering is available with a three-business day installation SLA. There is also an option to expedite the order.