Menlo Security Appoints Devin Ertel as Chief Information Security Officer

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Menlo Security announced the appointment of Devin Ertel as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, he is responsible for providing internal cybersecurity direction and policy insights to both the company and Menlo Security customers. As CISO, Ertel will also spearhead global efforts to reduce the company’s risk and security exposure.

Ertel is a seasoned information security professional with nearly 20 years of experience. Prior to joining Menlo Security, he served as CISO at BlackHawk Network, a multi-billion-dollar global FinTech leader in the prepaid gift cards and payments industry, where he managed a global team responsible for security, risk, and compliance.

Previously, Ertel was the head of Security and IT at Guidebook, a venture-backed global SaaS company where he built and oversaw the security program. Ertel has held security positions in several Fortune 100 organisations. He also worked at Mandiant and the U.S. Federal Reserve where he had hands-on experience mitigating large, high-profile breaches and dealing with highly motivated global threat actors.

A respected thought leader, Ertel is a sought-after security advisor to early-stage companies, a frequent speaker at industry events, and has served as a technical editor of multiple top-selling security books. Ertel holds a Bachelor of Science in MIS from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.