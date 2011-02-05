Mellanox to Acquire Titan IC

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Titan IC Systems Limited, the leading developer of network intelligence (NI) and security technology to accelerate search and big data analytics across a broad range of applications in data centers worldwide.

The acquisition will further strengthen Mellanox’s network intelligence capabilities delivered through the company’s advanced ConnectX and BlueField families of SmartNIC and I/O Processing Unit (IPU) solutions. Titan IC’s world-class team in Belfast, Northern Ireland will become the center of advanced network intelligence research and development for Mellanox.

Titan IC is a world leader in high-speed complex pattern matching and real-time Internet traffic inspection for advanced cyber security and data analytics applications. The highly sophisticated RXP hardware network intelligence acceleration engine, offloads regular expressions (RegEx) string and malware matching, freeing up CPU cores and delivering faster throughput and increased efficiency. The RXP engine’s unique ability to simultaneously handle high throughput, rule depth, and complexity is an ideal complement to Mellanox high performance BlueField IPU based solutions, which include line-rate network, storage, and crypto accelerators at speeds up to 200 Gb/s. The combination delivers unmatched network intelligence capabilities making BlueField the perfect solution for a wide range of applications such as stateful firewalls, load balancers, intrusion detection and prevention, deep packet inspection, application recognition, lawful interception, government, logfile analytics, in-storage search and many more.