Medical facilities become top target for cybercriminals during the pandemic

August 2020 by Costin Raiu, Director of the Global Research

A recent Interpol report has highlighted that medical facilities have become a top target for cybercriminals during the Coronavirus pandemic, as the number of cyberattacks on the sector have significantly increased since the crisis began.

In response to this news, please see below for a brief statement from Eugene Kaspersky, founder and CEO of Kaspersky. The commentary from Costin Raiu, Director of the Global Research & Analysis Team at Kaspersky on the importance of protecting the healthcare industry during this time.

According to Interpol, there has been a large increase in cyberattacks against medical facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While healthcare professionals around the world continue to work to protect humanity from the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, cybercriminals are targeting healthcare facilities for profit.

Eugene Kaspersky, founder and CEO of Kaspersky, considers attacks on healthcare organisations to be a terrorist act:

“Cybercriminals are very likely to stay active. They are used to working from home and their circumstances have not changed drastically. They will keep trying to attack businesses and individuals and it is our job to keep working hard and defend our customers. Any attack made on a hospital at this time can be seen as equivalent to a terrorist attack.”