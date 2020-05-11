McAfee and Atlassian Come Together to Accelerate BornSecure Cloud Capabilities

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

McAfee announced a collaboration with Atlassian to bring advanced data security and threat protection to common customers looking to accelerate their move to the cloud. As a result of this collaboration, Atlassian customers can now leverage the power of McAfee MVISON Cloud to apply their security policies to their use of Atlassian services. MVISION Cloud provides visibility and control for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) environments, across Content Management systems and DevOps environments, via a unified security platform which helps customers get comprehensive control over their cloud services from managed and unmanaged devices.

The need for solutions that are designed to secure the cloud are further validated within a recent McAfee report that found the average enterprise organization uses 1,400 different cloud services. As more organizations move their operations to the cloud and to remote work environments, they must evolve their security measures to meet the challenges of unintentional data uploads, device usage outside traditional network parameters, insider threats from rogue employees, application misconfiguration and more.

Further, industry analyst firm Gartner warns that, “through 2025, 99 percent of cloud security failures will be the customer’s fault.”1 This has caused enterprises to look for ways to enforce additional security controls on their cloud solutions beyond Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) or Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).

Through integration efforts with McAfee, Atlassian customers can now use MVISION Cloud to help securely accelerate their business in the following ways:

• Prevent sensitive or regulated data from being uploaded or shared with unauthorized parties while using Atlassian’s Jira Software or Confluence Cloud products.

• Limit downloading or syncing to unmanaged devices and gain total control over user access to Jira Software Cloud and Confluence Cloud by enforcing context-specific access policies.

• Provide ability to capture the complete audit trail of all user activity enriched with threat intelligence to facilitate post incident forensic investigations. MVISION Cloud detects threats from compromised accounts, insider threats, privileged access misuse and malware infection.

• Detect and remediate against misconfigurations and configuration drift in Atlassian’s Bitbucket Cloud and Bamboo products from standard benchmarks such as CIS and NIST or custom configuration policies.