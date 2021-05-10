McAfee Cloud-Delivered Security Solutions Now Available

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

McAfee and Ingram Micro Inc have announced that the full MVISION portfolio of McAfee Device-to-Cloud suites is available globally for Ingram Micro’s network of independent software vendors, value added resellers and managed service providers via the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. Now, channel partners can offer proactive cloud-delivered security solutions for an organization’s entire hybrid IT environment including comprehensive and unified endpoint security across the entire attack lifecycle, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) security for safe network transformation and integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) security to enable secure digital transformation. Channel partners can also enjoy flexible SaaS subscription terms as well as access go-to-market support to sell McAfee solutions more easily.

With the COVID-19 pandemic increasing the distributed, virtual workforce, organizations need best in class security that is easy to access with flexible, subscription-based licensing options. Since many workplaces continue to evaluate what business will look like as the pandemic sees relief and the global economy pushes toward a new normal, organizations require alternatives to traditional year or multi-year software licensing agreements. By offering McAfee cloud-delivered security solutions on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, customers can more easily deploy proactive cloud-native security across all types of threat vectors – endpoints/devices, web, and cloud – and remove time-based barriers to adoption.

Joint channel partners will benefit in the following ways:

• McAfee and Ingram Micro will be able to engage with and strengthen relationships with global channel partners focused on the cloud more effectively

• It will now be easier for channel partners to purchase McAfee cloud-delivered security products and solutions through Ingram Micro

• Partners can also offer implementation services to help organizations deploy and adopt the McAfee Device-to-Cloud solutions

• The expanded relationship enables Ingram Micro’s network of vendors, resellers and managed service providers to offer their customers cloud security at scale, without lengthy contracts

• Partners will be empowered to learn about and market McAfee products more quickly and simplify procurement

In addition to offering more McAfee solutions via the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, Ingram Micro’s distributor network will now have access to a robust collection of on-demand go-to-market collateral. The marketing hub includes McAfee solution education and prepared marketing materials, enabling channel partners to close sales more quickly, simplify procurement and save on marketing costs.

Today’s news follows the February announcement that McAfee and Ingram Micro had expanded the companies worldwide relationship and builds on the transformation of the McAfee channel program.