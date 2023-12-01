May 2024
December 2023 by Marc Jacob
30 April - 4 May - Austin (Texas) USA
The Web Conference
https://www2023.thewebconf.org/
1st - 2rd May - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Denmark)
Infosecurity Denmark
6 May - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CMMC Day
Place: Westin Arlington Gateway, VA
6 - 9 May - San Francisco (USA)
RSA Conference
6 - 9 May - ONLINE
Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference
7 May - Maryland (USA)
CSfC Conference
Place: The Hotel at the University of MD, College Park, Maryland, USA
www.certinfosec.org
----------------
7 - 8 May - Boston, Massachusetts (USA)
HealthSec
www.cs4ca.com
7 - 9 May - Lagos (Nigeria)
Securex West Africa
www.securexwestafrica.com
8 - 9 May - Sidney (Australia)
Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference
13 - 17 May - Singapore
The Web Conference
https://www2024.thewebconf.org/
15 - 16 May - Monaco
Ready For IT
Contact : Comexposium & DG Conseils
https://www.ready-for-it.com/
23 - 23 May - Muscat (Sultanat d’Oman)
COMEX
http://comex.om
21 - 23 May - Barcelona (Spain)
Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress
www.barcelonacybersecuritycongress.com/
21 - 23 May - Barcelona (Spain)
The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)
21 - 23 May - Berlin (Germany)
GITEX Europe
22 - 23 May - Strasbourg
8ème édition des Universités de l’AN2V
Place: Le Palais de la Musique et des Congrès
22 - 23 May - Francfort (Germany)
Cloud Expo Europe
www.techweekfrankfurt.de
22 - 25 May - Paris
Vivatech
23 May - Stockholm (Sweden)
18th Annual Nordic IT Security - The Financial Institution Edition
24 May - Online
Conférence AFCDP - Conserver ou laisser détruire}
https://universite-des-dpo-2024.afcdp.net/fr/me/programme/
27 - 30 May - Zurich (Switzerland)
Eurocrypt
https://eurocrypt.iacr.org/2024
28 - 30 May - Johannesburg (South Africa)
Securex South Africa
Place: Gallagher Convention Centre
Web: www.securex.co.za
29th - 30th May - Brussels (Belgium)
CyberSec
Place: Brussels Expo
29 et 30 May - Paris
Cyber Show Paris
Place: espace Champerret, Paris 17
https://www.cybershowparis.fr/fr/
30 May - Paris
Crime & cybersecurity France