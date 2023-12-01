Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Diary

May 2024

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

30 April - 4 May - Austin (Texas) USA
The Web Conference

https://www2023.thewebconf.org/

1st - 2rd May - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Denmark)
Infosecurity Denmark

https://www.v2security.dk/

6 May - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CMMC Day

Place: Westin Arlington Gateway, VA

www.cmmcday.org

6 - 9 May - San Francisco (USA)
RSA Conference

www.rsaconference.com

6 - 9 May - ONLINE
Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference

https://ogad-conference.com/

7 May - Maryland (USA)
CSfC Conference

Place: The Hotel at the University of MD, College Park, Maryland, USA

www.certinfosec.org
----------------
7 - 8 May - Boston, Massachusetts (USA)
HealthSec
www.cs4ca.com

7 - 9 May - Lagos (Nigeria)
Securex West Africa
www.securexwestafrica.com

8 - 9 May - Sidney (Australia)
Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference

https://ogad-conference.com/

13 - 17 May - Singapore
The Web Conference

https://www2024.thewebconf.org/

15 - 16 May - Monaco
Ready For IT
Contact : Comexposium & DG Conseils
https://www.ready-for-it.com/

23 - 23 May - Muscat (Sultanat d’Oman)
COMEX
http://comex.om

21 - 23 May - Barcelona (Spain)
Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress

www.barcelonacybersecuritycongress.com/

21 - 23 May - Barcelona (Spain)
The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)

www.iotsworldcongress.com/

21 - 23 May - Berlin (Germany)
GITEX Europe

https://www.gitex-europe.com/

22 - 23 May - Strasbourg
8ème édition des Universités de l’AN2V

Place: Le Palais de la Musique et des Congrès

https://an2v.org/

22 - 23 May - Francfort (Germany)
Cloud Expo Europe
www.techweekfrankfurt.de

22 - 25 May - Paris
Vivatech

https://vivatechnology.com/

23 May - Stockholm (Sweden)
18th Annual Nordic IT Security - The Financial Institution Edition

https://nordicitsecurity.com/

24 May - Online
Conférence AFCDP - Conserver ou laisser détruire}

https://universite-des-dpo-2024.afcdp.net/fr/me/programme/

27 - 30 May - Zurich (Switzerland)
Eurocrypt
https://eurocrypt.iacr.org/2024

28 - 30 May - Johannesburg (South Africa)
Securex South Africa
Place: Gallagher Convention Centre
Web: www.securex.co.za

29th - 30th May - Brussels (Belgium)
CyberSec

Place: Brussels Expo

www.cyberseceurope.com

29 et 30 May - Paris
Cyber Show Paris

Place: espace Champerret, Paris 17

https://www.cybershowparis.fr/fr/

30 May - Paris
Crime & cybersecurity France

https://akjassociates.com/


See previous articles

    

See next articles













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 