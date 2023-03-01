May 2023
March 2023 by Marc Jacob
1st - 5 May - Austin (Texas) USA
The Web Conference
https://www2023.thewebconf.org/
2 - 3 mai - Rome (Italie)
Cybertech Europe
https://italy.cybertechconference.com/fr
3 - 4 May - London (UK)
Learning Technologies
www.learningtechnologies.co.uk/
3 - 4 May - Sidney (Australia)
Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference
4 - 5 May - Barcelona (Spain)
Third Party & Supply Chain Cyber Security Virtual Summit
5 May - Online
Les Ateliers de l’AFCDP
2h00 - 5h00 PM
8 - 11 May - Orlando (USA)
XPONENTIAL
www.auvsi.org/events/xponential/auvsi-xponential-2023
9 - 11 May - Lagos (Nigeria)
Securex West Africa
www.securexwestafrica.com
10 May -
e-crime & cybersecurity Middle East}
10 - 11 May - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Denmark)
Infosecurity Denmark
10 - 11 May - Francfort (Germany)
Cloud Expo Europe
www.techweekfrankfurt.de
9 - 12 May - Singapore
Black Hat Asia
www.blackhat.com
11 May- Online
CS4CA WORLD
www.cs4ca.com
11 - 12 Mai - Marrakech (Morocco)
16rd session Africa Pay & ID Expo (APIDE)
Place: Palmeraie Conférence Center, Marrakech
15th - 19th May - Amsterdam (The Netherlands)
SGF-Cybersecurity Week 2023
Delivering next-level cybersecurity and cyber-resilience to the power grid to enable the energy transition
5-Day In-Person Conference, Exhibition & Networking Forum
This week-long conference draws together power grid CISOs together with their IT and OT security teams for a week-long review of the latest prevention, detection and response solutions and strategies, in the context of increased geopolitical tensions. The week begins with a Risk Management briefing to guide the technical discussions taking place later in the week. The main conference includes a series of plenary sessions on the big organisational issues such as Regulation, Workforce development and data management, and afternoon technical tracks show-casing technical cybersecurity innovations in IT and OT domains. A solution zone running alongside the conference provides a focused display of power grid specific IT and OT cybersecurity solutions, and the extensive networking programme enables IT and OT colleagues to collaborate and seek new partnership opportunities with greater ease.
For more information contact the organisers:
Call: +44 (0)20 8057 1700
Email: registration@smartgrid-forums.com
Visit: www.smartgrid-forums.com/cybersecurity-week
15 May - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CMMC Day
Place: Westin Arlington Gateway, VA
16 May - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CSfC Conference
Place: Westin Arlington Gateway, VA
www.certinfosec.org
16 - 17 mai - Frankfurt (Germany)
DACHsec
https://cyberseries.io/dachsec/
16 - 18 May- London (UK)
IFSEC
ExCeL London
17 - 18 May - Manchester (UK)
DTX - Digital Transformation EXPO AI & DATA ANALYTICS
https://dt-x.io/manchester/en/page/dtx-manchester
17 - 18 May - London (UK)
SCTX - Counter Terror Expo
Place: ExCel London
Contact: Nicola Greenaway
Tel.: + 44 (0) 208 542 9090
Fax: + 44 (0) 208 542 9191
E-mail: ngreenaway@niche-events.com
Web: https://ctexpo.co.uk/
17 - 18 May - London (UK)
GEO Business
17 - 18 May - ONLINE
Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference
17 - 18 May - Santa-Clara - CA) (USA)
Cyber Security & Cloud Expo
www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/
17 - 18 May - Panama
Cybertech Latin- America
https://dubai.cybertechconference.com/
21 - 23 May - Barcelona (Spain)
The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)
22 - 25 May - Muscat (Sultanat d’Oman)
COMEX
http://comex.om
23 - 24 May- Monaco
Ready For IT
Contact : Comexposium & DG Conseils
https://www.ready-for-it.com/
23 - 25 May - Paris
Préventica
Porte de Versailles
25 May - Lyon
Matinées Défense & Cyber
25 May - Stockholm (Sweden)
17th Annual Nordic IT Security - The Financial Institution Edition
30 May - 2 June - Saint-Tropez
RIAMS
https://les-riams.fr/#JFQJS