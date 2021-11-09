Matt Biggin joins Egress as VP of Engineering from Mimecast

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Egress announced that it has hired Matt Biggin as its new VP of Engineering to scale and deliver its product roadmap.

Biggin joins Egress from Mimecast, where he played a key role in delivering their email security product roadmap and recently facilitated the acquisition of Chicago-based startup MessageControl. Biggin’s appointment at Egress follows the recent hire of Steven Malone as VP of Product Management, also from Mimecast.

Working closely with Egress’ Product Management and Operations teams, Biggin will be responsible for building out the company’s world-class engineering team and developing new products to meet a broader range of customer needs.

Prior to Egress, Biggin amassed 20 years of experience delivering engineering projects for financial services organisations, including Morgan Stanley and UBS, before joining Mimecast in 2017.

Biggin’s appointment supports a year of rapid expansion for Egress, which has included the acquisition of GCHQ accelerator company Aquilai, the launch of its anti-phishing solution Egress Defend, and the opening of its first New York office to further boost its rapid growth in North America.