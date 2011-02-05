Matrix introduces its New Senior Vice President - Global Sales and Marketing: Anil Mehra

As part of the executive leadership and reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, he will be responsible for all activities related to the marketing and sales functions. His extensive experience will be an integral asset to Matrix’s go-to-market strategy for the Security and Communication segment.

Prior to that Anil worked for about 10 years at Honeywell, his last assignment was as Country Director for ADI business where he led a large multifunctional team and was accountable for full P&L. Anil played a significant role in turning the business profitable while delivering exponential growth across all the product categories and multiple brands associated with ADI Global Distribution. Before that Anil worked at Ceasefire where he held multiple sales roles. He established the Corporate Sales Division and a Training Academy that trained people on “Selling Skills” and “Leadership Development”. He has well-rounded exposure to various business models including SaaS, and RTMs like B2B, B2G, B2C, D2C and B2B E-commerce along with significant exposure to almost all the industry/customer verticals. Anil brings the right mix of leadership experience and skills to take Matrix to the next level.