Matrix SATATYA VISION

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Matrix SATATYA VISION is a comprehensive mobile application crafted for remote video surveillance at one’s fingertips. The application can function both in IOS and Android operating systems. SATATYA VISION empowers its users to connect multiple cameras and recording devices from multiple locations and monitor them centrally.

Features:
• Configure Public and Private IP
• Group Cameras from Different Servers
• Define Favourite Template
• Playback
• Bandwidth Optimization
• PTZ Control
• Snapshot




