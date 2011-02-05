Matrix SATATYA CIDR20MVL12CWP is launched

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Matrix offers the best-in-class IP security Cameras designed and built specifically for enterprise and project applications. Our range of 2MP and 3MP IP Cameras provide superior image quality along with various intelligent features like in-built Video Analytics, Exceptional performance, Multiple Streams and much more. Available in Dome and Bullet variants, Matrix IP Cameras are ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications.