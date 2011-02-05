Matrix SATATYA CIDR20MVL12CWP is launched
December 2019 by Marc Jacob
Matrix offers the best-in-class IP security Cameras designed and built specifically for enterprise and project applications. Our range of 2MP and 3MP IP Cameras provide superior image quality along with various intelligent features like in-built Video Analytics, Exceptional performance, Multiple Streams and much more. Available in Dome and Bullet variants, Matrix IP Cameras are ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications.
FEATURES
• Powered by Sony STARVIS sensor with Exmor technology - Delivers exceptional low light performance
• Comes with True WDR - Delivers consistent image quality in poor light conditions
• Offers latest H.265 Compression technology - Reduces storage costs
• Adaptive Streaming - Reduces Frame rate based on motion, saves up to 50% of storage space
• Vandal Proof - Comes with unbreakable closure (IK10)
• Real-time Security - Offers Early detection, Instant Notifications, and Two-way Audio
• IP66 Certified Project and Professional Series - Glitch-free performance under extreme conditions
