Matrix PTZ IP Camera - Glitch-free & Robust Camera Designed for Outdoors

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Matrix PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras are designed for all-round surveillance. The innate ability of these cameras to overcome the limitations of fixed cameras make them ideal for deployment in all situations. The Pan, Tilt and Zoom mechanism allows the camera to move in different directions (Pan and Tilt) and zooming in for further details of the scenario. Hence, covering a larger area and providing highly secure premises.

The True WDR algorithm produces evenly balanced images even in varying lighting conditions. The camera can be moved to a particular preset position. Equipped with smart video analytics, the camera is engineered to deliver proactive security and prevent mishaps.

Further, ONVIF integration makes it an ideal product for maximum protection at a minimal cost.

KEY FEATURES:

• 25x Optical Zoom

• Maximum Resolution: 1920 x 1080 @ 60fps

• H.265/ H.264/ MJPEG encoding

• IR Distance up to 150 meters

• Up to 256GB inbuilt storage

• True WDR (140dB)

• Intelligent Video Analytics

• IP66 and IK10 Compliant