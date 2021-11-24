Matrix PRASAR UCS
November 2021 by Marc Jacob
Matrix PRASAR UCS, an Enterprise Unified Communication Server connects internal and external decision-makers at multiple locations for effective communication and real-time collaboration. It enables enterprises to enhance business processes by unifying communication mediums to simplify the daily workflow and increase their response time. Being a pure IP solution, PRASAR UCS is a single box solution, scalable up to 2,100 users, as per future communication needs of the organization. Bring people together anytime, anywhere, and on any device with our integrated collaboration infrastructure for voice and video calling, messaging, and mobility.
Key Features
• Scalable up to 2,100 UC Users
• Up to 550 Concurrent Calls
• Up to 99 SIP Trunks
• 248 VoIP Channels
• Corporate Directory Integration
• Multilingual IVR - 128 Auto-attendant Menus
• 64 Party Simultaneous Conference - 21 Three-party Conference
• 1U Enclosure
• 64 Ports Voice Mail System - Record Conversations
• Presence Sharing - BLF Notification
• Unified Messaging
• Redundant Power Supply Port
Tweeter