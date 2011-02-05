Matrix IP PTZ CAMERA: PZCR20ML33CWP

Matrix PTZ (Pan Tilt and Zoom) Cameras have been designed for all-round surveillance. With an optical zoom upto 33x, it is designed to catch the trivial details of the area.

Engineered to withstand tough weather conditions, it is an optimum choice for highways and such outdoor applications. Furthermore, it is powered by True WDR algorithm, which ensures evenly balanced images in varying or low light conditions. This camera comes with an extra wide Field of View (FOV) and offers a revolutionary IR Performance upto 150 & 200m. Coupled with electronic image stabilization it offers the best results in class dynamic monitoring.

KEY FEATURES:

• 33x Optical Zoom

• Maximum Resolution: 1920 x 1080 @ 60fps

• H.265/H.264/MJPEG Compression

• IR Distance up to 200 meters

• Up to 256GB Storage

• True WDR (140dB)

• IP67 and IK10 Compliant

• Intelligent Video Analytics