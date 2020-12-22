Matrix Extreme Series Network Video Recorders - SATATYA NVR3204X

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Matrix Extreme Series of Network Video Recorders are designed for seamless video recording needs. These power-packed devices provide ultra-high-resolution recording which not only suffices the needs of one location but, organizations can connect NVR from multiple locations and view all the recordings, simultaneously.

This is possible due to the cascading feature due to which a user can connect up to 20 network video recorders on a single network and view the footage easily. Apart from this, the device can decode footage in 4K resolution as well as can handle recordings up to 12MP. The smart investigation features elevate the security level by giving real-time notifications upon triggered events. All in all, the device is designed to overcome the security challenges of modern enterprises and deliver proficient, persistent, and preventive security.

KEY FEATURES:

• 4K Decoding on HDMI 2.0

• 12MP Camera Recording

• H.265 Compression

• 512mbps Throughput

• Data Redundancy with RAID 0, 1, 5 and 10

• Adaptive Recording

• Cascading - Link up to 20 NVRs

• Camera Wise Recording Retention