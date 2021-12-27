Search
Matrix Cosec Path RDFX

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Matrix COSEC PATH is a state-of-the-art reader with designs to proactively withstand heavy weathering conditions. With an infusion of modern credentials and connectivity, It smoothly merges into the existing security infrastructure. This makes access control easy and foolproof.

Being efficient and compact, it can be suitably used for indoor as well as outdoor applications. With advanced features like Bluetooth connectivity, PoE, IP65, and multi-credentials support of fingerprint and RFID card options, it is the ultimate solution for many organizations.

Key Features:

• Multiple Credentials inclusive of Contactless Technology - Fingerprint, BLE, and Card
• Versatile Operating Temperature Range
• Capacity to store 9600 finger templates
• LED Buzzer - highlights Access Status




