Matrix COSEC PATH

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Matrix COSEC PATH is a series of compact door controllers engineered to endure extreme weather conditions. Having dual advantage of advanced security, these controllers support credentials such as BLE, fingerprint and RFID cards. With its versatile interfaces and PoE connectivity, these compact yet efficient door controllers are best suited for indoor and outdoor applications. Its advanced features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, PoE, IP65 and multi-credentials support fingerprint and RFID card options, it fulfills the requirements of many organizations.

With storage capacity of 50,000 events and 9,600 fingerprints, it assures reliable and long term consistent performance. Having IP65 design, it makes it a foolproof solution for Time-Attendance, Access Control, Cafeteria Management and other applications.

Key Features

• Better Capacity to Manage Multiple Users and Events

• BLE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Weigand, RS-232 and RS-485 as Communication Options

• Modern-age Credentials Such as BLE, Fingerprint and RFID Cards

• User Friendly Operation and Installation