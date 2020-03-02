Matrix COSEC DOOR Palm Vein Reader

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Matrix COSEC DOOR Palm Vein Reader is a state-of-the-art biometric that uses the infrared light to map the unique vein structure of the palm, capturing over millions of data points. Acquiring the data from the internal vascular pattern of the palm, that is unique to each individual and exists underneath the skin layer. Thus, making it impossible to forge and thereby making it arguably, the most secure compared to other biometric technology.