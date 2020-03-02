Search
Matrix COSEC DOOR Palm Vein Reader

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Matrix COSEC DOOR Palm Vein Reader is a state-of-the-art biometric that uses the infrared light to map the unique vein structure of the palm, capturing over millions of data points. Acquiring the data from the internal vascular pattern of the palm, that is unique to each individual and exists underneath the skin layer. Thus, making it impossible to forge and thereby making it arguably, the most secure compared to other biometric technology.

Key Features:

Contactless Technology
Multiple Credentials with Palm Vein, Card and PIN
Multiple Connectivity Options with ethernet, in-built Wi-fi and Mobile Broadband (3G/4G)
Data Capacity that stores 20,000 Palm Templates and 10,000 Users
Event Buffer up to 1,00,000




