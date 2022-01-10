Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Matrix COSEC ATOM RD300

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Matrix presents COSEC ATOM RD300 - Compact Reader that takes care of all the security concerns for various industrial verticals. Created with a unique balance between usage and aesthetics, this device covers all the needs of corporate workspaces.

COSEC ATOM RD300 focuses on giving users a smooth experience. With minimalistic laying requirements, infused with modern technology and fast responses, this tech marvel provides access within a flash. More than just appearance, it is available in both, flush mounting and wall mounting, making installation an easy job.

With features such as the Weigand interface, it easily integrates into access control architecture alongside third-party controllers. Meeting world-class standards, it can be used even for heavy weather conditions. With multiple credentials inclusive of Card, Fingerprint, PIN, it becomes a corporate asset in providing contactless security.

KEY FEATURES:
• Multi-Credential Support - PIN, Card, Fingerprint & Mobile authentication
• Third-party Integration
• Certified protection against Ingress and Vandal
• Multiple Interfaces - Wiegand, RS-232, Exit Switch Interface, Door Lock Relay




See previous articles

    

See next articles













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 