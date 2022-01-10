Matrix COSEC ATOM RD300

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Matrix presents COSEC ATOM RD300 - Compact Reader that takes care of all the security concerns for various industrial verticals. Created with a unique balance between usage and aesthetics, this device covers all the needs of corporate workspaces.

COSEC ATOM RD300 focuses on giving users a smooth experience. With minimalistic laying requirements, infused with modern technology and fast responses, this tech marvel provides access within a flash. More than just appearance, it is available in both, flush mounting and wall mounting, making installation an easy job.

With features such as the Weigand interface, it easily integrates into access control architecture alongside third-party controllers. Meeting world-class standards, it can be used even for heavy weather conditions. With multiple credentials inclusive of Card, Fingerprint, PIN, it becomes a corporate asset in providing contactless security.

KEY FEATURES:

• Multi-Credential Support - PIN, Card, Fingerprint & Mobile authentication

• Third-party Integration

• Certified protection against Ingress and Vandal

• Multiple Interfaces - Wiegand, RS-232, Exit Switch Interface, Door Lock Relay