Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Matrix Awarded Excellence in Telecom & Connectivity Solutions at Rail Analysis & Excellence Summit 2020

January 2020 by Patrick LEBRETON

The award for “Excellence in Telecom & Connectivity Solutions " was bestowed on Matrix at the Rail Analysis Innovation & Excellence in Le Meridien Hotel New Delhi on January 22, 2020. Rail Analysis has honored the companies demonstrating innovative solutions, excellence and expertise in the rail and metro sector.

On winning this prestigious award, Ganesh Jivani, Chief Executive of Matrix said, “We are happy to win this award for Excellence in Telecom & Connectivity Solutions. We thank Rail Analysis for recognizing Matrix for our technologies, products and solutions. Matrix offers cutting-edge physical security and telecom solutions in more than 50 countries including many first-world technologically advanced nations. With 250+ R&D engineers, world-class processes and infrastructure, Matrix is committed to designing cutting-edge products. This award is a validation of Matrix’s innovation and design capabilities and will go a long way in motivating us towards building world-class solutions.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 