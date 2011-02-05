Matrix Awarded Excellence in Telecom & Connectivity Solutions at Rail Analysis & Excellence Summit 2020

January 2020 by Patrick LEBRETON

The award for “Excellence in Telecom & Connectivity Solutions " was bestowed on Matrix at the Rail Analysis Innovation & Excellence in Le Meridien Hotel New Delhi on January 22, 2020. Rail Analysis has honored the companies demonstrating innovative solutions, excellence and expertise in the rail and metro sector.

On winning this prestigious award, Ganesh Jivani, Chief Executive of Matrix said, “We are happy to win this award for Excellence in Telecom & Connectivity Solutions. We thank Rail Analysis for recognizing Matrix for our technologies, products and solutions. Matrix offers cutting-edge physical security and telecom solutions in more than 50 countries including many first-world technologically advanced nations. With 250+ R&D engineers, world-class processes and infrastructure, Matrix is committed to designing cutting-edge products. This award is a validation of Matrix’s innovation and design capabilities and will go a long way in motivating us towards building world-class solutions.”