Matrix 5MP Project Series Dome IP Camera with Motorized Varifocal Lens

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

IP Cameras with wide-angle lenses are really helpful when it comes to monitoring a particular area from one camera. But, as the distance increases fixed lens cameras are unable to capture the details very efficiently. To overcome this challenge of video monitoring large distances, Matrix offers their Project series Dome IP Camera with Motorized Varifocal Lens. The lens allows the monitoring user to change the focal length of the camera thereby changing the field of view which allows the user to get a clear auto-focused image. Apart from this, the cameras support real-time notifications on any event detection as intelligent video analytics identify video footage anomalies in no time. Besides this, the cameras are built using superior components that make them withstand harsh weather conditions (IP67) as well as make them immune to external impacts (IK10).