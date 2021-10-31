Matrix 5MP Project Series Bullet IP Camera with Motorized Varifocal Lens

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Monitoring greater distances where focusing on details is important can be a challenging task with a wide-angle lens. To simplify video monitoring and deliver results in such scenarios, Matrix offers their Project series IP Cameras. The IP cameras are offered in fixed as well as manual varifocal and motorized varifocal variants. For greater distances, the motorized varifocal variant fits perfectly as the user can focus on a particular region of interest in the video footage.

The lens allows the user to adjust the depth in the footage as well as the angle of view. Crafted with superior video surveillance technologies one can expect superior footage quality even in low-lighting situations. Apart from this, the superior components used in the build of the product ensures it performs in challenging environments and weather conditions. The product conforms to national as well as international standards such as CE, FCC, BIS and Ingress Protection (IP66). Finally, intelligent video analytics ensure real-time notifications to deliver proactive security round the clock.

Key Features:

• Sony STARVIS Series Back-illuminated Sensor

• Clear Images in even in Low Lighting

• Focal Length: 2.7mm - 13.5mm

• Superlative Image with WDR (120dB)

• High Signal-to-Noise Ratio (73dB)

• H.265 Compression Technology

• Night Vision upto 50 meters

• SD Card Support upto 512 GB

• Video Analytics with Alerts