Martin Bernstein Joins Synchronoss Board of Directors

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. is pleased to announce that Martin Bernstein has joined its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Bernstein was appointed to the Board in connection with the recent recapitalization of Synchronoss, and serves as a representative of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) (B. Riley), the company’s largest shareholder.

Bernstein represents B. Riley Principal Investments, an affiliate of B. Riley that makes direct investments in companies with proven platform technologies with significant near-term growth potential. He currently serves as Head of Private Investments at B. Riley and is responsible for sourcing, underwriting and managing company investments in addition to leading distribution to the firm’s syndication partners. Bernstein has extensive experience leading investments across technology, transportation, automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, power, infrastructure, and other sectors.

Prior to joining B. Riley in March 2021, Bernstein was with Anchorage Capital responsible for leading investments across capital structures, including public equities, private equity, performing credit, bank debt and distressed debt, and restructuring situations. He previously worked as an analyst at Bocage Capital, and was on the investment team for the endowment at Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Bernstein earned an AB in history from Dartmouth College. He is based in Connecticut.