Mars 2024

décembre 2023 par Marc Jacob

4 - 5 mars - London (UK)

Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit

www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/identity-access-management-uk

4 - 7 mars - Riyad (Arabie-Saoudite)

LEAP

www.onegiantleap.com

5 - 7 mars - Hanovre (Allemagne)

SecIT

www.secit-heise.de

5 - 7 mars - Dublin (Irlande)

Cyber Intelligence Europe

https://intelligence-sec.com/events/cyber-intelligence-europe-2024/

5 - 7 mars - United Arab Emirates

Wolrd Police Summit

Dubai Exhibition Centre Expo 2020

www.worldpolicesummit.com/

6 mars - Dubai (UAE)

e-crime & cybersecurity Congress

https://akjassociates.com/

6 - 7 mars - Marseille

AccesSecurity

Parc Chanot

http://accessecurity.fr/

6 - 7 mars - Londres (UK)

Cloud Expo Europe & Data Centre World & Smart IOT

Lieu : Centre d’exposition d’ExCel

www.cloudexpoeurope.com

7 mars - Paris

Big Data Day

www.bigdataday.fr

7 - 9 mars - United Arab Emirates

Wolrd Police Summit

Dubai Exhibition Centre Expo

www.worldpolicesummit.com/

12 mars - Paris

DPO FORUM France

Lieu : Salon Hoche

https://dpo-forum.eu/france/

12 - 14 mars - Baton Rouge - Louisiane (USA)

Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience North America

www.ciprna-expo.com

12 - 15 mars - Tokyo (Japon)

Security Show

www.shopbiz.jp/en/ss

13 - 14 mars - Disneyland Paris

IT Partners

www.itpartners.fr

18 - 19 mars - Sydney ( Australie)

Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

www.gartner.com/en/conferences/apac/security-risk-management-australia

18 - 24 mars - Amsterdam (Pays-Bas)

SGTech Week

Tél : +44 (0)20 8057 1700

Email : registration@smartgrid-forums.com

www.smartgrid-forums.com/

19 - 21 mars - Cannes

IT & CYBERSECURITY MEETINGS 2024

IT & IT SECURITY MEETINGS est un salon one to one dédié aux professionnels de l’IT et de la Sécurité (constructeurs, éditeurs, opérateurs télécoms), aux fournisseurs d’infrastructures, aux professionnels de la mobilité et aux experts de la sécurité informatique. L’objectif est de favoriser le « one to one » direct entre Top Décideurs et Exposants par le biais de rendez-vous pré-organisés et ultra-qualifiés en amont de l’événement, dans une ambiance décontractée et chaleureuse.

_https://www.it-and-cybersecurity-meetings.com/

19 - 21 mars - Porte de Versailles - Paris

Documation & Data Intelligence Forum

Organisation : Infopromotions

https://www.documation.fr/

19 - 21 mars - Porte de Versailles - Paris

Solutions Intranet & Collaboratif

www.salon-intranet.com

19 - 22 mars - Saragosse (Espagne)

DFRWS EU

https://dfrws.org/conferences/dfrws-eu-2024/

22 mars - Online

Conférence AFCDP - RGPD : le défi

https://universite-des-dpo-2024.afcdp.net/fr/me/programme/

26 - 27 mars - Houston, Texas (USA)

CS4CA USA

www.cs4ca.com

25 - 27 mars - Toronto (Canada)

Real World Crypto

https://rwc.iacr.org/2024/

26 mars - Lille

CoRI&IN

www.cecyf.fr

26 - 28 mars - Lille

FIC

www.forum-fic.com

26 - 28 mars - Lille

ID Forum

https://id-forum.eu/