March 2024

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

4 - 5 March - London (UK)
Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit
www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/identity-access-management-uk

4 - 7 March - Riyad (Saudi Arabia)
LEAP

www.onegiantleap.com

5 - 7 March - Dublin (Irland)
Cyber Intelligence Europe
https://intelligence-sec.com/events/cyber-intelligence-europe-2024/

5 - 7 March - Hannover (Germany)
SecIT

www.secit-heise.de

5 - 7 March - United Arab Emirates
Wolrd Police Summit

Dubai Exhibition Centre Expo 2020

www.worldpolicesummit.com/

6 March - Dubai (UAE)
e-crime & cybersecurity Congress

https://akjassociates.com/

6 - 7 March - London (UK)
Cloud Expo Europe & Data Centre World & Smart IOT
Place: Centre d’exposition d’ExCel
www.cloudexpoeurope.com

6 - 7 March - Marseille
AccesSecurity
Parc Chanot
http://accessecurity.fr/

7 March - Paris
Big Data Day

www.bigdataday.fr

7 - 9 March - United Arab Emirates
Wolrd Police Summit

Dubai Exhibition Centre Expo

www.worldpolicesummit.com/

12 March - Paris
DPO FORUM France

Place: Salon Hoche

https://dpo-forum.eu/france/

12 - 14 March - Baton Rouge - Louisiana (USA)
Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience North America
www.ciprna-expo.com

12 - 15 March - Tokyo (Japan)
Security Show
www.shopbiz.jp/en/ss

13 - 14 March - Disneyland Paris
IT Partners

www.itpartners.fr

18 - 19 March - Sydney ( Australia)
Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

www.gartner.com/en/conferences/apac/security-risk-management-australia

18 - 22 March - Amsterdam (The Netherlands)
SGT Week 2024

19 - 21 March - Cannes (France)
IT & CYBERSECURITY MEETINGS 2024

https://www.it-and-cybersecurity-meetings.com/

19 - 21 March - Porte de Versailles - Paris
Documation & Data Intelligence Forum
Organisation : Infopromotions
www.groupesolutions.fr

19 - 21 March - Porte de Versailles - Paris
Solutions Intranet & Collaboratif
www.salon-intranet.com

19 - 22 March - Zaragoza (Spain)
DFRWS EU

https://dfrws.org/conferences/dfrws-eu-2024/

22 March - Online
AFCDP - RGPD : le défi

https://universite-des-dpo-2024.afcdp.net/fr/me/programme/

25 - 27 March - Toronto (Canada)
Real World Crypto
https://rwc.iacr.org/2024/

(26 - 27 March - Houston, Texas (USA)
CS4CA USA
www.cs4ca.com

26 March - Lille
CoRI&IN
www.cecyf.fr

26 - 28 March - Lille
FIC
www.forum-fic.com

26 - 28 March - Lille
ID Forum
https://id-forum.eu/


